LETTER: Cyclists must share the trail

The conduct of a significant number of cyclists using the regional trails in Saanich leaves much to be desired, spoiling the enjoyment of the trails for other users and creating safety risks. This has had the effect of discouraging many walkers from using the trails at all. In our current COVID-19 situation, when members of the community are encouraged to remain active, our trails provide an excellent environment for exercise.

The cyclists in question completely disregard the posted guidelines on trail use: they speed, fail to notify pedestrians when about to pass, or fail to ride single file when passing. It is not uncommon for cyclists, often at speed, to overtake pedestrians (or even slower cyclists) when cyclists or pedestrians are travelling in the opposite direction, effectively riding down the centre of the trail in close proximity to other trail users, whether cyclists or pedestrians. The current COVID-19 distancing guidelines are also completely ignored.

Pedestrians appreciate (and I would hope express appreciation) for cyclists who ring bells or call out to them before passing. Pedestrians and cyclists who adhere to single file guidelines to ensure social distancing do us all a favour.

Unfortunately, polite requests by pedestrians for cyclists to comply with the guidelines are not only not acknowledged and effectively ignored but often met with abuse.

Regrettably, too many members of the cycling community are developing a sense of entitlement which they appear to feel excuses them from showing courtesy to other trail users. This has the unfortunate effect of limiting enjoyment of our splendid and scenic trails and brings the cycling community, which is in the main a reputable and environmentally responsible group, into disrepute.

If cyclists are incapable of sharing the trails, perhaps consideration could be given to reducing the number of trails allowing cycle traffic.

Robin Corner

Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Virtual mental health support available during COVID-19

Just Posted

Is COVID-19 a sign of things to come?

What history has taught us about deadly pathogens

Growing food network in Greater Victoria brings seeds, expertise to the people

Growing Together helps residents dig in to gardening opportunities

Golf returns Monday to Henderson Park, but ‘no high-fives’

Online booking only, bring your own clubs and scorecards

Grad events, prom cancelled for SD62 students

SD62 will create graduation video to celebrate outgoing class

View Royal mayor drums up support for local business

David Screech says community should re-evaluate where dollars are being spent

COVID-19: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at how B.C. hopes to re-open parts of society

It’s too soon to say exactly how certain sectors will be given the green light to re-open, and when

Help the Sooke News Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Body of Duncan man recovered from Cowichan Lake

33-year-old located along with van under water

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

‘Physical distancing is here to stay’ as businesses set to reopen

Tahsis students step out for socially distanced farm to school activities

Students from Captain Meares Elementary Secondary school get productive with outdoor education amidst pandemic

B.C. joins national effort to deal with COVID-19 court backups

Most B.C. courts suspended operations in March

Dormant Northern Vancouver Island pulp mill declares bankruptcy, owes $272 million

Port Alice’s main employer and tax payer has left the village on the hook for $1.8 million

COVID-19: Local business support effort goes province-wide in B.C.

Island-based initiative promotes gift card sales for cash flow

PHOTOS: Striped dolphin spotted on Haida Gwaii, sparking marine investigation

Animal discovered stranded on Tlell beach, marking first recorded sighting north of Vancouver Island

Most Read