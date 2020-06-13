LETTER: Cyclists pose risk to walkers on Galloping Goose

The Galloping Goose is just one block away from my home. I used to walk on it very frequently, either with my husband or with friends. Unfortunately I no longer enjoy using it because of the volume of cyclists.

It is a shared trail and cyclists are supposed to ring a bell or call out when overtaking others but in my experience only about one in 40 will actually do this. Many go at such a speed that they would be unable to stop suddenly if necessary.

I keep to the right at all times and have been passed by a cyclist in the same lane when they are supposed to cross over to the other lane, just as drivers on the road do. Perhaps some education around proper trail etiquette is order, followed by enforcement since the existing signage doesn’t seem to work.

Mary Leaker

Saanich

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTERS: A property tax freeze should be region-wide

Just Posted

Korean government surprises Oak Bay veteran with gift of masks

Scottish-raised resident celebrates gift of 35 KF94 masks

Sidney Spit ferry remains docked

COVID-19 has curtailed shuttle service between Sidney and Gulf Islands National Park Reserve

VIDEO: Victoria dental clinic releases NSYNC lip dub music video

Staff dance and lip sync, inviting patients to ‘come back’

Sooke expanded health care facility officially complete

Expansion of clinic, additional staff, to provide ability to care for thousands more patients

Crash impacts Friday commute on highway to Sooke

Drive BC web camera shows traffic backing up

B.C. to review Police Act amid growing calls to defund police

‘It’s only during this time of questioning from the public that we take a look at the Police Act that’s 45 years old’

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Calls grow for Trudeau to end MSM blood donation ban

It’s time for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to honour his promises, advocates say

B.C. First Nation reunited with artifact 13 years after found in Williams Lake

The spearhead is believed to be 2,600 to 4,000 years old

David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. award after guilty plea in U.S. college admission scandal

This marks the first time the award has been taken away from someone

Campers can get one site for the price of two in BC Parks this summer

B.C. campers disgruntled by full rates being charged for half-capacity double campsites

B.C. craft cannabis co-op aims to get small producers to market

Pilot project pitched to governments for pandemic recovery

Canada encouraging Iran to ship PS752 black boxes to France as soon as possible

Garneau said Canada is OK with this plan

B.C. Black-based group starts COVID-19 fund, urges officials to collect race-based data

Health care data from the pandemic has largely not included race

Most Read