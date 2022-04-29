LETTER: Decision-makers missing obvious cause of traffic woes

Adjusting the traffic light timing on Sooke Road will not affect the congestion problem. Rerouting school buses and parents away from the main roads while transporting children to and from school will not make a difference either.

It’s natural to think of Sooke as a suburb of Victoria, much like View Royal, Colwood and Langford. Sooke is more like an island – a community with limited-capacity access. This limited-capacity access is not going to change.

It’s time that the politicians and planners change their thinking and planning to reflect this reality. Continuing to fill neighbourhoods with houses on 3,000 square-foot lots will make what is already a barely tolerable congestion problem into a completely intolerable one. It will ruin this lovely community.

Peter Rambo

Sooke



