LETTER: Deconstruction bylaw builds bureaucracy

The new deconstruction bylaw implemented recently by Victoria council will surely be a bureaucratic nightmare. Not only will this slow the demolition process, but the handling cost of materials salvaged also doesn’t make economic sense. Marketing these materials isn’t easy either.

Used building materials businesses like Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore are already pressed to their limit with donations and they don’t sell a lot of the salvaged goods that would be generated by this program.

Perhaps the city should open a salvage goods warehouse to handle the materials? That would surely be another bureaucratic nightmare.

I give this a thumbs down for its simple-minded impracticality.

Bennett Guinn

Victoria

