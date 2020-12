We want to express our thanks and wish a Merry Christmas to Dr. Chris Bryant and all of his thoughtful staff.

Dental appointments are not as convenient during these COVID times, but our visits have left us feeling that all precautions were carefully carried out by the dentist’s office.

We hope that dentists are considered front line workers and will qualify for early vaccinations.

Ev and Gary Petrie

Sooke



Letter to the Editor