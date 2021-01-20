Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Developments consume Langford neighbourhoods

Langford’s finally made the decision to make audio of regular council meeting available to the public. But not livestreaming. Budget restraints? I don’t think so. There has been so much zoning and building done in this city, it stands to reason they have a huge budget, so why wait? Because they don’t want us to know and see what is going on behind closed doors. They ignore everything the public puts forward at the meetings, anyway. The zoning and development get passed. Just give a listen.

For next Monday alone, there are five public hearings scheduled, as advertised in the Goldstream Gazette. Not a week goes by without one or several of these notices. This week’s, briefly summarized, are:

Bylaw 1945: Amendment to turn a large corner of Glen Lake Road and Jenkins Avenue to Comprehensive Development for “community amenity purposes.” Which are? We don’t know. Another infringement on a residential neighbourhood.

Bylaw 1939: Amendment to turn part of Rockingham Road into a 10-lot subdivision on this one and two family residential street. One of the few left with decent-sized lots.

Bylaw 1886: To change two lots on Jenkins Avenue from one and two home to two 24-unit apartment buildings. More traffic on a residential street. And as we have seen recently, probably a variance will be requested to lower the original parking zoning to fewer spaces. After the fact of zoning.

Bylaw 1945: Two large lots on Walfred Road. To go from one and two lot zone to approximately 28 single family and duplex lots, decreasing minimum duplex lot size from 600 to 500 m sq. How many houses and buildings will they cram in there?

Bylaw 1903: On the corner of Costin Avenue and Carlow Road, another one and two family residential area, to allow construction of two 11-storey apartments buildings of 165 units total. Another residential area bites the dust with more traffic and parking headaches.

In the same edition of the Gazette, we read West Shore saw fully half of the transactions for commercial real estate. Third on the list, 1085 Goldstream at Leigh Rd., five-storey 166-unit apartment, The Star. Several more have been added since. But not all are rented. It seems regular people cannot afford the rent: market value rent. Even so, across from the Star, once a nursery, is another new apartment building, and the parking overrun from their lot is on Goldstream Road, closing off the sidewalk and infringing on the bicycle lane.

But that is only the tip of the iceberg for Langford development to date.

Still in the works, already zoned, besides those coming up are the Tri-Way Mobile Home Park. More congestion, more green spaces gone, more people displaced. Show me somewhere in Langford where no development is planned?

Where will it end? What is the goal here, besides money in the pockets of developers, and more taxes for Langford. And they can’t afford livestreaming? Don’t believe it!

Wendie O’Neill

Langford

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Bylaws shouldn’t be ignored

Just Posted

An architectural rendering provides a look at PC Urban’s proposal for three buildings on the former Galaxy Motors property at 1764 Island Hwy. in Colwood. (Rendering courtesy of PC Urban)
Commercial/industrial development planned for former Galaxy Motors site

Colwood proposal goes to public hearing Jan. 25

Scaredy Cats television series has turned Empress Avenue in Fernwood into a Halloween themed neighbourhood. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Trick or treat! Halloween comes to Fernwood in January

New television series Scaredy Cats filming in Victoria

Saanich has awarded the tender for a youth bike skills park planned for the lot next to the George Tripp BC Hydro Substation off Lochside Drive to Bike Track Ltd. for $242,000. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich selects company to build youth bike skills track at Tripp Station Park

More than $240,000 allotted for Bike Track Ltd. to design bike park

Inmates at Metchosin’s William Head Institution are being given COVID-19 vaccines as part of the first phase. Around 600 inmates will be vaccinated in the coming days. (Black Press Media file photo)
William Head inmates in Metchosin receive their first doses of COVID vaccine

Priority set for older inmates and those with underlying medical conditions

A pinniped was attacked by an unseen predator off the shores of Dallas Road Monday night. (Courtesy of Steffani Cameron)
VIDEO: Seal hunting, not being hunted in video shot off Dallas Road

Victoria woman captures footage of pinniped activity off Dallas Road

Syringe is prepared with one of B.C.’s first vials of Pfizer vaccine to prevent COVID-19, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 caseload stays steady with 465 more Tuesday

No new outbreaks in health care facilities, 12 more deaths

Stand up paddleboarder Christie Jamieson is humbled to her knees as a pod of transient orcas put on a dramatic show on Jan. 19 in the Ucluelet Harbour. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Updated: Ucluelet paddle boarder surrounded by pod of orcas

“My whole body is still shaking. I don’t even know what to do with this energy.”

Cumberland photographer Sara Kemper recently took the top spot in a Canadian Geographic photography contest. Photo by Sara Kemper
B.C. photographer takes top Canadian Geographic photo prize

Sara Kemper shows what home means to her in Comox Valley photo

New Westminster TV production designer, Rick Whitfield, has designed an office in a box for British Columbians in need of a private workspace. (BC Box Office photo)
PHOTOS: B.C. man designs ‘box office’ solution for those working from home

‘A professionally designed workspace on your property, away from the distractions of home’

Chilliwack ER doctor Marc Greidanus is featured in a video, published Jan. 18, 2021, where he demonstrates and describes effectiveness of various styles of masks. (Youtube)
VIDEO: Emergency room doctor runs through pros and cons of various masks

‘We’ve been asked to wear a mask and it’s not that hard,’ Greidanus says.

(Pixabay photo)
VIDEO: Tip to Metro Vancouver transit police helps woman 4,000 km away in Ohio

Sgt. Clint Hampton says transit police were alerted to a YouTube video of the woman in mental distress

A woman types on her laptop in Miami in a Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, photo illustration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Wilfredo Lee
British Columbia government lax on cybersecurity practices, auditor reports

The audit did not highlight a specific threat, but it found breaches in cybersecurity are increasing globally

A mattress on fire gutted the second floor hallway at Town Park Apartments C-block Jan. 17. (Port Hardy Fire Rescue images)
‘Suspicious’ Port Hardy apartment fire could keep tenants out of their homes for months

A burning mattress created smoke and heat, causing several tenants to jump from windows

Cranbrook Food Bank coordinator Deanna Kemperman, Potluck Cafe Society executive director Naved Noorani and Sunshine Coast Community Services Society executive director Catherine Leach join B.C.’s new Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne on a video call about B.C. gaming grants, Jan. 19, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. gaming grants reorganized for COVID-19 priorities

Minister highlights community kitchens, food banks

Most Read