LETTER: Direct surplus to mental health facilities

Instead of throwing cash around like there is no tomorrow, might our Premier David Eby consider directing some of the supposed surplus on reopening or resurrecting mental facilities similar to the old Riverview or Essondale of the ’60s through ’80s?

These facilities are needed now more than ever given the many ‘random’ attacks happening on our streets. This may help the downtown safety issues before there is no downtown. It would also, hopefully, allow the police to do their jobs better. It seems a majority of the current Victoria city councillors have no solution (other than cutting night patrols) to the current concerns of safety in the downtown area so maybe our premier can assist.

Wayne Messer

Saanich