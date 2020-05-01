LETTER: Doctor’s care provides peace of mind

As a senior with a medical history that includes cancer and heart issues, this COVID-19 pandemic seems to have people like me in its crosshairs, and I might have been living in abject terror were it not for a few special people in my life.

I moved out here from Ontario in the summer of 2001, and shortly after landing in beautiful Victoria, I was fortunate enough to make the acquaintance of Dr. Azaria Marthyman, who has been my personal physician for the past 19 years. When this pandemic hit, I could see that it was wildly contagious and claiming many lives, and my wife and I wondered how we could sustain ourselves while avoiding infection.

It was in this early stage of the COVID outbreak that I received a phone call from a person who identified himself as a volunteer who had been asked to call me by Dr. Marthyman. This person offered to do errands, bring groceries or whatever else we needed. He asked me to write down his phone number and concluded our conversation by saying, “Your doctor does not want you to go out!”

A wonderful lady named Donna has subsequently delivered groceries to us each week and even picked up our medications from the pharmacy. In the interval, my doctor has phoned me more than once just to check in and make sure I am OK.

I consider myself very fortunate that, for the first time in my life, I am receiving and enjoying complete medical care – care that extends far beyond check-ups and prescriptions – care that is personal, that actually provides security and peace of mind.

Doug Robinson

Victoria