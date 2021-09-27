LETTER: Does the Sooke roundabout need traffic cameras?

Do the citizens of Sooke think that we need cameras at the roundabout?

I think we do.

I am sick and tired of getting cut off by somebody not yielding to the traffic in the circle or nearly getting T-boned in the intersection because people are not paying attention to the road. Too many people are not using their signals entering and exiting the roundabout or anywhere else.

So, let’s smarten up and pay more attention to the rules of the road.

C.J. Maloney

Sooke


