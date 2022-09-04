Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Dogs not meant for city life

Now don’t get me wrong, I have always had and loved dogs from boy to man whenever I lived rural – the very best of friends who shed tears of joy at moments of reunion.

But I have never had the urge to own a dog that must live most of his brief life at the end of a rope, nor have I had the urge to go out rain or shine and pick up poop after a good friend on city streets and walkways, nor do I have the inner arrogance to let my dog relieve himself on any neighbour’s lawn or garden we may pass as though it was cared for just for me and my poor city dog.

John Fry

Victoria

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: Approved developments not meeting Saanich’s housing needs

Just Posted

DJ Diesel, whom basketball fans will better know as four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal, is among the acts playing at this year’s Rifflandia, returning to Greater Victoria for the first time in four years. (Courtesy of Rifflandia)
Lorde, Ben Harper and Cypress Hill to rock Victoria’s Royal Athletic Park

Black Truck, by Maud Lewis is among the display at Art Gallery of Greater Victoria.
At The Galleries: Vibrancy fills Greater Victoria walls

A helicopter crashed in the water near Parker Island on Saturday afternoon around 1 p.m. Four people were sent to hospital for their injuries. (Google Maps)
4 injured after helicopter crash near Galiano Island

Race cars and their drivers from West Shore Motorsports Park were on display, signing autographs, and even handing out candy in central Langford Saturday following the last-ever parade from the track, as it is set to close permanently later in September. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Westshore Motorsports Park starts final lap with parade through Langford