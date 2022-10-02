LETTER: Don’t be swayed by campaign signs

The number and size of election signs around neighborhoods is overwhelming, and frankly distracting when driving. It is to be hoped that residents vote for a candidate’s policies rather than from name recognition at the ballot box.

Some candidates likely do not have the ability to fund many signs, which should not cause them any disadvantage over those who have received more donations to campaign expenses.

Please take the time to attend all-candidates meetings and forums listed on the Saanich website, to understand the specific ‘platforms’ of the various candidates before casting your vote.

Fiona Millard

Saanich