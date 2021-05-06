LETTER: Don’t ignore the science on COVID

Reader says lockdowns not stopping COVID coronavirus infections

LETTER

Doing the same thing repeatedly in the hope of a different outcome is a symptom of madness. Yet, instead of following the scientific evidence, that is precisely the policy that Canadian national and provincial political officeholders and “public health authorities” have adopted. We have seen lockdown after lockdown, each followed by a surge of virus infections.

We may not have known this at the beginning, but after a year of policy efforts, the truth is clear: lockdowns do not work. Sweden never closed down, adopted only mild preventives, and has had better results than all of the countries that have closed down. In the U.S., Florida and Texas opened after short closings and have better results than states with lengthy extreme shut-downs, such as New York and California.

We know that virus transmission does not take place in schools. Contact tracing has proven that infection from patronizing restaurants is negligible. Why do Canadian authorities continue to ignore science and impose failed policies? Is it too much to ask that “public health authorities” and newspaper editorialists at least try to follow the science?

Philip Carl Salzman​

East Sooke

Letters to the editor

