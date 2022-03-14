OPINION SIG

LETTER: Don’t put climate at back of the line

Developers have questioned Sooke’s 43-day building permit wait times saying that the processing time is slowing down growth and home construction for new people moving here.

I have been waiting 90 days for an energy audit quote as part of an electric vehicle charging plan. Homeowners wanting to get a climate retrofit audit for grant funding are waiting 150 days.

Council quickly responded to developers concerns by finding $225,000 for more help and $498,000 for new permit software. Can they now help current residents to get grants for home retrofits so as to reduce Sooke greenhouse gas emissions?

The town has declared a climate emergency and the latest Capital Regional District climate report shows that Sooke’s greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) emissions have risen an alarming nine per cent while most other municipalities in the CRD have reduced their emissions. We are all waiting in lines more these days but moving developers to the front of the line is concerning.

Climate first, do not put it at the back of the line.

William Wallace

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor

Previous story
LETTER: Column a poorly masqueraded liberal ad

Just Posted

Magic Wand patron Angelina Moodie in her golden gown selection. (Courtesy of Elizabeth Surerus)
Magic Wand opens doors for Greater Victoria grads of 2022

A rendering of the two proposed mixed use buildings on Dunford Avenue, which will contain 352 residential units and over 1,000 squared metres of commercial space. (Courtesy of City of Langford)
Residential development proposals would add over 400 units in Langford

Greater Victoria residents will soon have more access to everyday primary health-care services with the opening of the new Luther Court Community Health Centre, located at 1525 Cedar Hill Cross Road. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
New health-care facility in Saanich set to open its doors this June

Oak Bay artist Mike Pipes is new to the Victoria Sketch Club, after picking up painting 10 years into retirement. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
113th Victoria Sketch Club show returns to Oak Bay venue