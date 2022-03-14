LETTER: Don’t put climate at back of the line

Developers have questioned Sooke’s 43-day building permit wait times saying that the processing time is slowing down growth and home construction for new people moving here.

I have been waiting 90 days for an energy audit quote as part of an electric vehicle charging plan. Homeowners wanting to get a climate retrofit audit for grant funding are waiting 150 days.

Council quickly responded to developers concerns by finding $225,000 for more help and $498,000 for new permit software. Can they now help current residents to get grants for home retrofits so as to reduce Sooke greenhouse gas emissions?

The town has declared a climate emergency and the latest Capital Regional District climate report shows that Sooke’s greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) emissions have risen an alarming nine per cent while most other municipalities in the CRD have reduced their emissions. We are all waiting in lines more these days but moving developers to the front of the line is concerning.

Climate first, do not put it at the back of the line.

William Wallace

Sooke



Letter to the Editor