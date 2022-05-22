LETTER: Drivers are what create hazards on Highway 14

At one time I thought Premier John Horgan was good for B.C., however, when he stated Highway 14 was a bad road I thought he may have lost it. There really are no bad roads, it is the lawbreakers that are what’s bad on a road.

I mean has anyone seen a road jump up in front of a car and yell, got ya. Not likely unless they are on something. Yet all this money is being spent to destroy a scenic piece of Vancouver Island. I’ve driven that road for more than 26 years and never had an accident on it. Nor have any of the other people I know who have driven it for more years than I have.

Now he has put a museum ahead of some things far more important. The health of those needing safe hospitals and safe schools for children.

Barb Norton

Sooke