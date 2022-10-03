Letter: Editorial cartoon in bad taste

In your recent edition of the Sooke News Mirror, the cartoon of King Charles leaves a nasty taste.

Although English-born, I hold no brief for the royals and sometimes laugh at the jibes they get. However, they and Charles are easy targets for the cheap shots the press occasionally delivers.

I think that your editorial process went AWOL when that cartoon was considered. Ugly and repulsive, I call it, not your usual standard.

Fred Whittaker

Sooke


