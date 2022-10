Re: Editorial cartoon in bad taste (Opinion, Oct. 6)

Given King Charles’ “ugly and repulsive” behaviour during his first marriage, I think the cartoon was spot on, despite letter-writer Fred Whittaker’s view. I cringe every time I see Camilla strutting proudly along, sadly, the winner in the long run.

Lucille Barfield

Sooke



