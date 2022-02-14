LETTER: Endure a little more pain with patience

Re: Demonstrators take to streets to protest pandemic mandates (News, Feb. 10).

Patience is hard.

The pandemic has been tough on everyone, and there is still some time to go before we can return to how we were pre-Covid.

As Julius Caesar said: “It is easier to find men who will volunteer to die than to find those who are willing to endure pain with patience.”

So let’s not go to war with each other yet, but endure a little more pain with patience, and we can get back to being the friendly and tolerant community we all remember.

Howard Taylor

Sooke



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Letter to the Editor