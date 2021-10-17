LETTER: Esquimalt Lagoon development for the birds

The current plans underway to develop Esquimalt Lagoon lack sufficient consideration about the fact that the area is already a designated migratory bird sanctuary.

Since 1970, the numbers and variety of birdlife in Western Canada has been reduced by 70 per cent. Planning should include more ideas about how to preserve what remains of the natural habitat of the lagoon. Ideas such as a boat/kayak launch and a viewing area plus other considerations will serve only to convert the lagoon into a recreation area for the amusement of human beings.

Is the lagoon a sanctuary for bird preservation or a centre for human entertainment? Which has greater priority?

Andrew Schreiber

Langford