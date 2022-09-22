Letter: Exercise your right to vote

LETTER SIG

How would a relatively small group of angry citizens take over local government?

The passive, peaceful and contented majority would stay home and not vote in the local elections. The estimated voter turnout for the District of Sooke in 2018 was 41.78 per cent.

In any first-past-the-post election, every vote does count. Only one vote will make a difference.

There are a lot of passionate people wanting your vote. Their passionate friends will support them. Being angry is not the only qualification for elected office. “Throw the bums out” doesn’t work if you just put another set of bums on the seats.

Your right to vote is a right to hire good people to work for you. It can be a vote for change but don’t just vote to protest. Figure out who can actually do the job and vote for them.

There has been too much time, energy and money wasted in the past with unqualified councillors messing with district staff. No one will know how you voted. But there will be a record of who turned out to vote. Please get your name on that list and let’s have a good voter turnout for 2022.

Heather Phillips

Sooke


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
LETTER: OCP will help Sooke grow in a positive way

Just Posted

A pair of all-candidates meetings are planned for Sooke on Oct. 1 and 2. (Shutterstock.com)
Sooke groups host all-candidates meetings with a twist

The Sir John A. Macdonald statue during its removed from Victoria’s City Hall in 2018. The city will return the statue to a historical society focused on the country’s first prime minister. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria to part ways with John A. Macdonald statue

From left: Belmont Grade 11 student Dylan Miller, outdoor education teacher Dayna Christ-Rowling, Grade 12 student Ally Arnold and Grade 11 student Alysia St Jacques in front of the student garden at Belmont Secondary. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Langford schools looking a little greener with environmental stewardship grant funding

Police obtained CCTV footage and have released two images of a suspect after an incident on a BC Transit bus. (Courtesy VicPD)
Victoria police looking for knife-wielding bus passenger