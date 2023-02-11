LETTER: Exhausted by anti-vehicle policies

It comes as no surprise that exhaust pollution is affecting people’s health. And I am certain we know why. If not let’s examine the causes – and there are many.

Firstly, motor vehicle population in the CRD has increased dramatically in the last 20 years. In recent years there have been road closures for bike lanes, restaurant patios and traffic calming. There have been more traffic lights installed including those for bicycles wanting to cross busy streets. Bay Street is one example where traffic sits at a red light while one bicycle travels across. Or traffic waiting to make a right turn off Pandora because a bicycle, even though there may be none, has the right of way.

The former mayor of Victoria apparently had a hatred of motor vehicles and to me was the biggest cause for traffic jams and idling, polluting vehicles.

William Jesse

Oak Bay