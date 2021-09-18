LETTER: Expandable leashes put dogs at risk

I think it is time that expandable dog leashes are banned. Twice in two days I saw situations that resulted in a dog being on the road. The owner of one was walking on the sidewalk looking at her cellphone and the dog had wandered right into the traffic lane. A second instance took place on Beach Drive while the owner had crossed at a crosswalk, was walking away and the poor dog was still in the middle of the lane.

I and other people have witnessed such dangerous actions and it won’t be long before some poor dog will be killed because the owner was walking ahead by a few feet or distracted by something else.

William Jesse

Oak Bay