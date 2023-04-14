LETTER: Expensive projects ignore inflation and environment

With rising inflation, we all find that we are not be able to afford all of the things we want. This economic reality has us all questioning our priorities.

Sooke district council has set priorities for spending the $5.9 million grant from the province and have also proposed a large tax increase. From new Sunriver amenities costing millions to new road costs due to unsuccessful grant funding, the list of new builds will eat this money up. Rather than addressing inflationary pressures on residents, Sooke is barreling ahead with projects, new staff and, potentially, new borrowing initiatives.

Unfortunately, these types of expensive projects are the very things that add fuel to inflationary pressures, harm the environment and contribute to overcapacity in many ways in our small community.

As Earth Day rolls around on April 22, we must reflect on how best to spend our tax dollars and government grants to achieve a vibrant, sustainable, healthy community. It may just be that the alternative, attention to our environment and climate responsibilities, would be fiscally better for our pocketbooks.

The phrase “less equals more” is worth considering to deliver a healthier lifestyle, community and planet.

William Wallace

Sooke


Letter to the EditorSooke

