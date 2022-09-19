LETTER: Falling in love with Oak Bay all over again

As a child of 11, my family escaped the horrors of war in London and settled on Curry Road in Oak Bay. Having lived in Vancouver where I raised my family for over 74 years, I returned last November as a 93-year-old. Well, I am in love with Oak Bay all over again!

Yesterday my daughter and I enjoyed curly fries from the Willows Beach Tea Room. What a treat it was sitting on the Adirondack chairs in the sun while watching young children play happily in the sand. Being of British descent I truly felt it was the perfect way to celebrate our wonderful Queen’s passing. God save King Charles III.

Margaret Ann (Martann) Boucher nee Morten

Oak Bay

