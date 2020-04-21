(Black Press media file photo)

LETTER: Family doctors reassure Greater Victoria patients they’re not a ‘bother’ amid pandemic

A message from your local family doctors: We are here for you to ensure your medical needs are addressed during this pandemic.

Family doctors in Greater Victoria have made changes to the way we see you, to help you stay safe from COVID-19, and to ensure that we and our office staff stay safe as well.

We know that many people are concerned about going to their family doctor’s office or going to the emergency room during this difficult time.

We have heard that many patients don’t want to “bother us” during the pandemic, but we want to stress how important it is for people to continue to make sure they receive ongoing care from their family doctor. Your family doctor, or your regular walk-in clinic, knows you best and wants you to connect with them if you have any health issues.

More than 80 per cent of visits in Greater Victoria are now taking place via video or by phone. These methods ensure you receive the care you need (including any medications), from the safety of your home. If an in-person visit is needed, the office will arrange that, too, in a way that will be safe. Just book with them like you always do.

It is important during this challenging time that you continue to address your medical issues with your family doctor as much as possible, especially if you have a chronic condition. Receiving care from the physician who knows you best, and who is familiar with your medical history, ensures this information is taken into account.

Booking a phone or video appointment is easy – office staff will walk you through this process every step of the way.

Dr. Tim Troughton and Dr. Katharine McKeen, co-chairs of the Victoria Division of Family Practice representing 500 family doctors in urban Victoria

Dr. Vanessa Young and Dr. Jane McGregor, co-chairs of the South Island Division of Family Practice representing 245 family doctors in Greater Victoria, from Sooke to Sidney

