Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER: Festival opens eyes to Indigenous culture

A huge heartfelt thank you to the Indigenous elders/knowledge keepers Linda, Henry, Laura, Brianne and Erin for generously sharing their wisdom, skills and patience in teaching us how to make a woven cedar bracelet, a cedar rose, and a deerskin drum.

We spent a wonderful afternoon learning about Indigenous culture at the Change-Makers Gathering Festival in Langford. We enjoyed a tasty bannock taco lunch while watching spirited Indigenous dancing and drumming. We are very grateful.

Meeri and Len Stewart

Langford

Previous story
LETTER: Churchill’s reminder of power and politics

Just Posted

A student has been hospitalized after an assault at Stelly’s secondary in Central Saanich Friday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Student hospitalized in assault at Central Saanich school

James Martyn, vice-president of human resources for The Canadian Brewhouse, welcomes bowlers and diners to their new sports-themed restaurant, opening June 13 in Uptown. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Bowling, batting and brews: New Saanich eatery set to open in Uptown

Dancers will hit the floor at Victoria’s Norway House on June 11 for the lodge’s 75th-anniversary celebration. (Courtesy of Eidsvold Lodge)
Victoria’s Norway House celebrates 75 years of community service

The Sooke Fine Arts Show returns to live attendance July 22 to Aug. 1 at SEAPARC Leisure Complex. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sponsors continue partnership with Sooke Fine Arts Society