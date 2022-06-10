LETTER: Festival opens eyes to Indigenous culture

A huge heartfelt thank you to the Indigenous elders/knowledge keepers Linda, Henry, Laura, Brianne and Erin for generously sharing their wisdom, skills and patience in teaching us how to make a woven cedar bracelet, a cedar rose, and a deerskin drum.

We spent a wonderful afternoon learning about Indigenous culture at the Change-Makers Gathering Festival in Langford. We enjoyed a tasty bannock taco lunch while watching spirited Indigenous dancing and drumming. We are very grateful.

Meeri and Len Stewart

Langford