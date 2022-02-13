Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: First Nations must have say on Spewhung

Turkey Head must be renegotiated to include First Nations’ vision for Oak Bay Marina as it was initially a First Nations village and we need to honour this fact by bringing their voice to the table, starting from the planning stage.

We live in the modern-day, and modern-day standards require that all stakeholders need to be treated with respect and have a voice. We often reiterate our recognition of living, working and playing on Lekwungen land. Now is the time to put what we say into practice. Turkey Head (Spewhung) is municipal land and that means we have an obligation to include the peoples that first made Oak Bay their home in any decision that involves public land.

David Newell

Oak Bay

