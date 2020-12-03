LETTER: Focus new OCP on climate change

Sooke council is behind the curve when it comes to progressive building codes.

View Royal council has approved a new building bylaw to go to council for first and second reading that requires all new buildings to install electric car and electric bike chargers. New development units in Sooke should do the same.

The View Royal bylaw also includes requirements for charging stations for all businesses with 10 or more parking spaces.

View Royal states: “The proposal of requiring electric vehicle and electric bicycle parking infrastructure meets the OCP’s goals of reducing [greenhouse gas] emissions, as well as serving to respond to the town’s recent declaration of a climate emergency on March 5, 2019.” How refreshing!

Let’s hope that Sooke’s new OCP will also put climate first and council will develop a similar bylaw to reduce greenhouse gas. And while you’re at it, wire up all new developments to accept solar panels. It’s easier and less costly to do it upfront than retrofit.

Listen up, Sooke!

Chris Moss

Sooke



