LETTER: Follow the laundered money

The B.C. Liberals seem to contracted collective amnesia about money laundering. Easier to understand if you follow the money.

The main beneficiaries were the B.C. Liberals who sought to maximize revenue, new luxury car dealers and the powerful real estate lobby helped make homes unaffordable for ordinary people. Not so coincidentally, the luxury car dealers and real estate/condo brokers and developers were both major contributors to the B.C. Liberal Party.

Follow the money.

Ted Roberts

Sooke



Letter to the Editor