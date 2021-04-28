LETTER: Funding private schools

Re: Stop funding private schools (Letters, April 22)

It is indeed sad to hear that the Greater Victoria School District has lost the music program and other things but to blame the partial funding of the private schools is not well thought out.

Since parents in private schools pay half of the cost of the tuition for their children, that money would have to come out of the taxpayers’ pockets if these children would all go to the public schools.

Most of these parents are not rich. They want, for example, Christian education for their children.

Ineke McLean

Shirley



