LETTER: Get a haircut, get a real job

I find it amusing that all these people are accusing the RCMP of criminal behaviour at Fairy Creek.

None of these people care to admit that the protestors are breaking the law, as this has been through the provincial court system. The judiciary has told them to leave. The opposing factions of natives that have a claim to the land have told them to leave, but, no, the protestors know better.

It appears the protestors are a bunch of white guys telling the natives how to go about their business yet again.

Something to ponder, some lyrics from a song I like: Get a haircut and get a real job!

Bob Halliday

Sooke


