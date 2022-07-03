LETTER: Getting steamed over air-conditioned vehicles

Doing errands today in 27-degree heat for about an hour around Saanich/Victoria, we saw most cars with windows rolled up, which means the air conditioning was in use.

Are south Island drivers so wealthy they can afford to be unconcerned about: using all that extra very expensive gas to run the a/c? Doing so at less than highway speeds, meaning engines are working inefficiently? Spewing all that unnecessary carbon into our often breezy, otherwise clean air?

Or perhaps it’s just they don’t want to mess up their hair by rolling down some windows?

It’s dismaying and disturbing to see such lack of concern by a population reputed to care about good health. Give them a thought when our next heat dome arrives — this isn’t Arizona, folks.

Mary Hogan

Saanich