LETTER: Grateful for dad’s care at Resthaven Lodge

My dad was accepted to Resthaven Lodge in November 2016. Resthaven was so welcoming to my dad. They asked me to provide his history and then wrote up a wonderful biography of him for staff and volunteers so they could know who he was and his life’s journey. They also took a nice photograph of him and had this mounted on the door of his room.

As my dad’s Lewy body dementia progressed, he lost his ability to speak, to walk, and eventually to feed himself. The nurses, care workers, doctor, social worker, and the rest of the staff adapted their care for him as this progression happened. They developed ways of communicating with my dad that allowed him to still give direction as to his likes and dislikes and his level of comfort. My dad experienced more pain as time progressed. The doctor and nurses managed this with great skill, always looking to his comfort and desire to be remain as active as possible. This was so important to him.

When COVID first descended on us it was a heart-wrenching time. No access to my dad for months. Resthaven made every effort to try and find ways to keep us connected. Eventually we got outside fence visits, then family room visits once a week. I could see in the last months my dad was deteriorating. I was offered more visits by getting to see him through cancellations from others.

When my dad became palliative, he was given whatever was necessary to make his last days as comfortable and pain free as possible. The care and attention to him and to my wife and I was exemplary. My dad was always treated with the utmost respect, with extra effort always made to protect his dignity and well-being. I cannot say enough about how much gratitude I, my wife, and my family feel for the care given to my dad.

Thank you so much Resthaven Lodge, for everything you have done to make my dad’s last years as comfortable, supportive, and loving as possible. Special thanks to the care workers and nurses whose work generally goes unseen by the public, but whose efforts make an incredible difference in the lives of people who are completely dependent on them.

With much love and gratitude,

Jeff Bosma, Siegrid Hauth and our family

Brentwood Bay