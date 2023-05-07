LETTER: Grateful for help after fall

I would like to express my profound gratitude to a Good Samaritan who helped me, an 83-year-old woman, last week. I was walking on Dallas Road when I fell backwards off my rollator and could not get up.

This gentleman, Patrick, helped me up, retrieved my car from the handicapped space, drove it down Dallas to where I was, helped me into the passenger side, lifted my rollator into the trunk, drove me back to the handicapped space, then found my husband and explained what had happened. All this must have taken at least half an hour and quite disarranged his day.

Thank you so very much, Patrick.

Val Castle

Saanich