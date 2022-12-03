LETTER: Grateful for kindness of stranger after fall

At about 5 p.m. on Nov. 15, at the pedestrian crossing on the south-side corner of Bevan Avenue and Fifth Street in Sidney, I had a very bad fall while crossing the road.

I would like to thank the kind passers-by for their concern, and in particular, the very kind gentleman who stopped his truck on the side of the road and took the time to walk me home, about two blocks away. Unfortunately, I did not take the gentleman’s name, but I believe that he told me that he was a construction supervisor and that he lived in Saanich.

It was extremely thoughtful of this kind gentleman to be so concerned that I made it home safely, as I was bleeding at the time (and later found out that I had had a couple of fractures from the fall). He insisted on taking the time to come with me and take me safely right to the door of my home.

Thank you so much for your time and kindness. I am very grateful to you.

Aline Boxall Bretecher

Sidney