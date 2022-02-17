LETTER: Growth – but at what cost?

Re: Transition Sooke on the wrong track on growth (Letters, Feb. 10)

Depends on how you look at it.

The North Pole will hardly be overpopulated as well as Canada’s northern territories. But Toronto and Vancouver are clearly overpopulated, with people living in high-rise anthills.

With more people moving to B.C. to avoid harsh climate in other provinces, we are getting more overpopulated areas. Langford, for example. During the discussion of the official community plan, most Sooke residents expressed their desire not to have similar development here.

One can find literature to support practically anything, but to present density housing and waste processing plants as combating global warming is ridiculous.

Increased residential density is used to reduce the cost of utilities and infrastructure. Which may be madness because it’s an unhealthy lifestyle that leads to the spread of germs and diseases.

Hasn’t COVID taught us anything? The two-year epidemic will cost us more than providing healthy conditions for people to live in, which is low-density housing and a healthy environment.

As to polluting, Canada is a top polluter among developed countries. Not a global polluter because we moved our polluting manufacturing to developing countries to have cheap stuff here. Instead of paying the full cost of heaps of unnecessary things we consume.

As to the author’s bias against seniors, they worked hard all their lives to build this country, raised children and grandchildren. Whom they are worried about and whom they would like to have a healthy environment and healthy lifestyle.

Nina Leshinskaya

Sooke



