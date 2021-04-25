Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Happy to see boats removed

I was delighted to read in the April 15 Peninsula News Review that the District of North Saanich has issued an order to the owner of the agglomeration of poorly maintained floating structures off Lillian Hoffar Park to vacate by April 28.

It is pretty clear that the sanitary facilities and fuels on these structures are polluting the waters and shore of the park and bird sanctuary, and that they do not comply with basic safety regulations. It is disappointing that the district has allowed this situation to persist for so long, but very encouraging that they have taken this step to regulate uses in the park and hopefully all of Tsehum Harbour.

I hope that the Official Community Plan review is revitalizing a commitment by municipal government to ensure that this precious and vulnerable part of the district maintains a healthy environment for future generations.

Jocelyn Gifford

Sidney

