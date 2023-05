I am delighted to see the addition of Salish names for the parks in the CRD. I just have one request. I would like to see a phonetic spelling under the Salish name in order to be able to refer to the park appropriately.

Some parks have put these on their new signs but not all. I am not familiar enough with Indigenous languages to be able to say the new names properly without a phonetic spelling.

Lucille Phillippe

Saanichton