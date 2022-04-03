Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Highway expansion an expensive dead end

Re: Sooke’s traffic problems ‘far beyond what anyone could have anticipated.’

Anything done to try to move more cars on Sooke Road would just make traffic congestion worse. It would also be incompatible with the provincial government’s CleanBC climate plan which calls for reducing the amount of driving 25 per cent by 2030.

In contrast, bus lanes and quiet electric buses would make people’s lives better and reduce greenhouse gas pollution. Transit queue jumper lanes are practical at multiple Sooke Road locations. Continuous bus lanes from Langford through downtown to the Legislature exchange would make BC Transit’s proposed RapidBus truly rapid. And people leave cars behind and ride transit when it is the faster option.

Highway expansion is an expensive dead end. We must give up on trying to move more cars, and make transit the faster and more pleasant way to go.

Eric Doherty

Victoria

Previous story
LETTER: Amazon project doesn’t deliver benefits to North Saanich

Just Posted

Kai Stevenson, a Grade 12 student at the Pacific School of Innovation and Inquiry, has played a large role in the creation of a nearby downtown urban garden. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Urban garden in downtown Victoria sparks innovation among students

After a two-year break, the Louisiana Hayride Show is rolling across western Canada and will stop in Sidney on May 2 in paying tribute to the giants of classic country and rockabilly. (Photo courtesy of Louisiana Hayride Show)
Louisiana Hayride Show rolls into Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre

The stone monument overlooking Loon Bay in Oak Bay is part of a First Nations monument walking tour in the community. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay poised to phase in reconciliation work with Songhees, Esquimalt Nations

The Nature Bee busy bees outside their Veyaness Road location in Saanichton. (Courtesy of Nature Bee)
Saanichton beeswax wrap seller nominated for two Small Business BC Awards