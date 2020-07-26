LETTER: Homeless situation getting out of hand

The homeless population in Victoria, and most of B.C. is getting out of hand. The quick fix of buying hotels, etc. to house these people is a typical knee-jerk reaction from the NDP government done without a study of the problem.

In Victoria, we have to look after the homeless that are actually from this city. From the growing number of homeless people on our streets, it looks like many of these people come from other parts of Canada, or maybe even from outside Canada. Why does Victoria have to provide housing for people from outside our area? Has anyone in the government even looked into this issue?

The second issue that comes to light is the level of violence and crime that results in the area where these people are located. This is a real problem for local homeowners where they can no longer enjoy the comfort of their own property. This also has a negative effect on the market value of their property. These homeowners are taxpayers, and someone in the government should be listening. A reasonable solution to this part of the problem is to throw out those who cause problems. There is always someone more reasonable and appreciative of the opportunity given to them.

Henry Fox

Victoria