LETTER: Horse carriages a cruel relic of history

Recent news that councillors in Central Saanich are considering allowing horse carriage tours in their municipality was met with disapproval by animal advocates from the Victoria Horse Alliance who called the expansion a desperate attempt by the carriage industry to survive in a world where animal tourism is on its way out.

From aquariums and zoos to horse carriages, tourists are wise to the cruel nature of animal tourism and entertainment. There is no future for these industries globally or locally. It’s the same tired trick and no one is buying it.

The Victoria Horse Alliance has spent years opposing the operation of the horse-drawn carriages in Victoria. They have documented numerous incidents of traffic accidents and inhumane working conditions with the carriages. The alliance also condemns the carriage industry for its misinformation campaigns against those opposed to their operation.

Montreal and Chicago recently banned horse carriages due to the inhumane working conditions horses are forced to endure in traffic. Tourists don’t travel anywhere to see horses working on city streets. Central Saanich might be one of the few places in the world right now that thinks animal exploitation is a good thing for tourism.

Currently the Victoria Horse Alliance has an online petition with over 43,000 signatures on it to ban the carriages in Victoria. The City of Victoria has failed to take any action to address ongoing concerns with the carriage industry to date.

Jordan Reichert

Animal Alliance of Canada