A recent bike ride on the Lochside Regional Trail, between Lochside Park and Dooley Road, was anything but enjoyable. The volume of forensic evidence would suggest the passage of several horses within the past few days – none that were fitted with manure bags. Totally disgusting!

Since it appears that the “horsey crowd” has no respect or consideration for other trail users, they shouldn’t expect any respect or consideration in return.

Jim Grayson

Saanich