Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number. (Black Press Media files)

LETTER: Housing disparity in full display

Imagine my shock when I opened the Feb. 17 issue to a full-page real estate ad showing multi-million-dollar houses opposite a page whose headline read “Hut showcases what temporary shelter could look like.”

If it was your intent to rattle our brains with this irony, bravo! Some of the houses boast “7 beds, 8 baths” whereas these huts, though a dry and secure alternative to tents, are without washing facilities and are small enough for just a bed.

They are only temporary shelters, yes, and a very small step up, but I wonder, again and again and over again, what has become of our sense of equity when this discrepancy can be so huge, when one family home could contain eight huts in just their bathrooms? So blatantly spread there on your pages!

Nancy Issenman

Victoria

Previous story
LETTER: Taxes won’t rise as much as property assessments

Just Posted

A sea pig swimming in the Cascadia Basin depths off Vancouver Island in summer 2021. (Photo courtesy of Ocean Networks Canada)
Rare footage shows sea pig swimming in depths off Vancouver Island

Saanich auto racer Bill Okell (car 7) leads a line of cars through a downward curve in the Sports Car Club of America racing at Buttonwillow Raceway near Bakersfield, Calif. Okell won both the F Production class sprint race Feb. 19 and the 25-lap race on Feb. 20. (Photo by Cali Photography)
Saanich driver muscles his way to second win of weekend in California

Ry Moran, a University of Victoria associate librarian of reconciliation, was one of the researchers involved in developing the Canadian Reconciliation Barometer’s first report. (Photo courtesy of Nardella Photography/University of Victoria)
Report finds gaps in understanding of impacts of Canadian residential schools

sig
A portion of Charters Road in Sooke closed for three weeks