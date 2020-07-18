LETTER: Housing homeless at Oak Bay Lodge prompts concerns

I wanted to express my thoughts and concerns with Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps’ hastily made comments on housing homeless at the Oak Bay Lodge.

The Oak Bay Lodge site is roughly three blocks from my family home, across the street from Oak Bay High, three blocks to Glen Lyon Junior School and two blocks away from Willows Elementary. It is also quite close to the Oak Bay Rec Centre. Using the property to temporarily house high-risk homeless in the community would create a large health and safety concern for myself, my family, and my community. Further, I have significant concerns about the reality of temporary facilities and the difficulties they present.

Oak Bay Lodge was built in its current spot because it is at the heart of a fantastic community with great access to public amenities, shops, and green spaces. I would love to see the Oak Bay Lodge long-term plan take advantage of our community and the best it has to offer. In my opinion this would look like more old folks residences, or a conversion to family friendly units for lower income residents with children.

Tom Dakers

Oak Bay

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Cyclists put natural areas at risk
Next story
COLUMN: Office workers integral to Victoria economy

Just Posted

Port Renfrew cuts cord from SEAPARC funding

Funds will be reallocated through Sooke and Juan de Fuca

Learning groups offer engaging opportunities for Sooke residents

Pandemic Post Card project reflects residents experiences during COVID-19

Ferry on route to Greater Victoria discovers unoccupied Zodiac on open ocean

BC Ferries says smaller boat likely a tender that broke away

BC Transit hands out free masks at Greater Victoria bus stops

Mask handout is part of province-wide campaign encouraging transit etiquette

Victoria’s median asking rent for one-bedroom hits $1,600

Rent prices up 15 per cent since 2019: PadMapper

‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Golden resident shares harrowing footage from July 15 incident

Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young, 55, was critically injured in incident on July 16

B.C.’s COVID-19 deficit could go deeper than $12.5 billion

Scenarios suggest $15 billion or ‘more optimistic’ $10 billion

ICBC moves to appointment-based system for all in-office driver services

Services include licence renewals, knowledge tests, tickets

Coastal B.C community’s real estate predicament might be turning it into a ghost town

In Kyuquot, off treaty land, more outsiders have ‘holiday-home’ properties than locals who can’t secure financing to buy homes

Thousands of lives on hold as immigration system remains largely shut down

Thousands of families are separated amid travel and movement restrictions during the pandemic

Long-term psychological impact of COVID-19 a concern for kids and parents, experts say

Part 3: Health professionals promote ‘meaningful connections’ to co-regulate stressful environments

First case of COVID-19 reported on Haida Gwaii: Haida Nation

Community members notified of possible exposure; Old Massett Village Council recommends curfew

Feds order supplies to give two doses of COVID-19 vaccine when it’s ready

There are almost two dozen vaccines in clinical trials around the world

Most Read