Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

LETTER: Housing vital for local workforce

The NIMBYism, privilege, and blatant xenophobia of the letter writer who blames immigration for the housing crisis in Canada deserves to be checked. As a former resident, I know Oak Bay is a wonderful place to live.

It’s great that you want to live your privileged Oak Bay retirement lifestyle, but how are you going to do that when there is nobody to work in the grocery stores, coffee shops, and other places that you frequent? Not to mention the schools, art galleries, services and shops that make for a vibrant community. Where do you expect workers to live?

Do you think people are going to live out in Langford (not much cheaper there, by the way) and spend two hours on the bus every day to make $16 an hour working at Starbucks? Take your head out of the sand, please. There is plenty of room for growth and density in Oak Bay. New families and immigrants will only make the community better.

There are many reasons for the housing crisis and no easy fix. However, increasing the supply of affordable housing in already established communities like Oak Bay, rather than continuous and environmentally unsustainable suburban sprawl, is a good start. Oak Bay council needs to stop getting in the way of reasonable growth and find ways to welcome rather than turn away potential residents. Oak Bay shouldn’t be a scapegoat for the housing crisis, but it would be great if it became part of the solution.

Derek Murray

Saanich

Previous story
LETTER: Densification addresses today’s concerns

Just Posted

Shrek and Fiona, Elijah Bell and Gracie Vanthuyne, rehearse a scene from the CCPA production of Shrek the Musical, starting May 6 at the Dave Dunnet Community Theatre in Oak Bay High. (Courtesy CCPA)
Oak Bay performing arts students tackle 40 unique characters of Shrek

Victoria author Jennifer Fraser explores how abuse impacts the brain in her book, The Bullied Brain. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Victoria author explores the impacts of bullying on the brain

Members of the Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club will celebrate 40 years of fundraising for children living with disabilities with an event on June 4. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria Canoe and Kayak Club to celebrate 40 years of fundraising for kids camp

Changes to firefighting staffing that have standardized response times to structure fires prompted Sidney council to lift certain restrictions on the design of homes and buildings. (Black Press Media file photo)
Fire-related restrictions on building design lifted in Sidney