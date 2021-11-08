LETTER: It’s time to deal with yard waste

What an atavistic custom!

Maybe backyard burning was necessary for the 19th century or even now on farms or estates of more than 10 acres, but on small lots in towns and cities?

Just garden and yard waste? Garbage or constriction waste burning not allowed? That’s what most people burn in their backyards. Some burn trash in their fireplaces every day.

But neither the Sooke News Mirror (Oct. 28) nor the district’s mailed reminders mention backyard burning is the requirement that the fire must be 20 feet from the property lines. At the same time, some have burns on their neighbour’s faces.

Isn’t it time the Capital Regional District, like many other municipalities, take all waste to deal with it centrally?

Nina Leshinskaya

Sooke



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

