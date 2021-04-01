LETTER: It’s time to save Sooke’s crown jewel

It is always with great wonder and great dismay when I approach the traffic lights at Church Road and Highway 14 and behold the supernatural, sweeping, panoramic view that dances before my eyes.

Some days, I notice the tide is out, or the Sooke Hills shrouded in mist or a radiant, picturesque sunrise that is beyond marvel. And I wonder, how long this point of view will remain before it’s gone from our collective town memory? Can you see, Sooke, that we are collectively going to lose it? Who’s paying attention?

We need to preserve and protect the heart of Sooke, which showcases our spectacular eastern view of Sooke harbour and basin; to the south, East Sooke Hills and the Olympic Mountains; and to the west, the Whiffin Spit peninsula and the Strait of Juan de Fuca.

The District of Sooke will celebrate its quarter centenary in 2024. It does not require much of a brain trust to consider other government levels for financial assistance to acquire the vacant, south-facing, 2½-hectare lot at the Church Road traffic lights. Premier John Horgan is our MLA. Our local MP is NDP. Our mayor was recently the UBCM president. And there’s the possibility of tapping into the Capital Regional District’s parks acquisition fund. Lots of potential upper echelon contacts here to put together a plan of action. Carpe Diem!

Now’s the time to speak up – What is your vision of Sooke? Go to the How Do you Picture Sooke webpage (picturesooke.ca) and express your interest in having the Sooke council look into the feasibility of acquiring this crowning mantel of splendour for us all to admire in our lifetimes. Come on, Sooke, if you dare to. Are you ready to take a little walk on the wild side?

Mick Rhodes

Sooke



