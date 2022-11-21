Letter: John Horgan not much of a listener

Re: Exiting Premier Horgan says he learned to listen (News, Nov. 17)

The irony of this headline is astounding.

John Horgan will be remembered by many of us – dare I presume a good proportion of the 78 per cent of British Columbians concerned about the senseless continuation of old-growth logging? – as the premier who heard via ample feedback from the public that we wanted ancient forest ecosystems protected, who had the power to bring this about – and who didn’t.

So much for listening. Here’s hoping that Premier Eby will be a better listener.

Allie Picketts

Sooke


