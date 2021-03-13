LETTER: Johnson Street Bridge plaza an accident waiting to happen

The so-called “Plaza” is an ill-advised blind spot and distraction for both cyclists and drivers who are attempting to safely navigate the eastern approach to the Johnson Street Bridge.

Sooner or later, a driver is going to blow through the yield sign next to the “Plaza” and take out a cyclist, neither of whom will be properly able to see and react to the motion of the other in a timely manner. This will of course shut down the bridge for Vic West and Esquimalt travellers for several hours while law enforcement and ICBC try to find fault with the wrong cause.

Trevor Amon

Victoria