LETTER: Kayakers grateful for assistance in rough weather

We would like to offer a very sincere thank you to all those who helped us out recently.

We are a group of women who have been kayaking together for the last 10-25 years. We enjoy the beauty, fun and challenges of kayaking on the west coast of B.C.

On June 5, five of us got caught in very strong winds, current and choppy seas, and our group became separated. Two of our party made it to shore at Tulista boat ramp and met up with two husbands who were there to pick us up. When it became clear that the other three were not even in sight, they sprang into action and called Search and Rescue and put out a call to boats in the area to be on the lookout for us.

We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all who helped us that day: our husbands who sent out the distress call; the Search and Rescue team who were there if needed; and the ferry operators Mike, Kiara and Katie who plucked one of us from the sea and two of us from the pier.

We have learned that the Sidney Spit ferry is now operated by Sidney Whale Watching and they made every effort to help us that day. And they did it with kindness and concern. Even one of the ferry passengers, Jonathan, helped us get our boats and gear up the steep gangplank to where our cars could pick us up.

Kathy Gilchrist, Brenda Williams and Isabel House

