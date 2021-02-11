LETTER: Keep Clover Point accessible to all

While a “park” like scenario with limited parking and walking access to Clover Point accompanied by picnic tables and other amenities sounds Utopian and appealing, the realities are different.

The Clover Point “loop” has long been a place to park during warmer weather for citizens from across Greater Victoria partaking in walking, kiting, picnicking, wind surfing and other fair-weather outdoor waterfront activities.

Parking on the “loop” during the fall and winter and during storms and year-round in evenings and daylight provides a unique opportunity to enjoy the views and magnificence of the ocean, the strait and the Olympic Mountains, and find a moment or two of peace and solace, and to contemplate our world.

The Clover Point “loop” provides a wonderfully unique addition and perspective to the scenic Dallas Road drive for all citizens and tourists alike who regularly enjoy that “waterfront drive.”

Council is considering a change to Clover Point that would see this area change from a space that works well with year-round access and utilization for all citizens to a change in use that looks lovely on paper but is impractical in reality.

We do not all live within a walk of Dallas Road and Clover Point, and this unsolicited, unilateral, and misguided option begs the question: “Are we changing Clover Point for the sake of change itself?”

Let us keep Clover Point as it has been for future generations – it’s a special place and it would truly be a shame to do otherwise.

Steve Orcherton

Victoria